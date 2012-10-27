FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reebok eyes sales rebound in 2013 -magazine
October 27, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Reebok eyes sales rebound in 2013 -magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas AG’s struggling Reebok brand expects sales to rebound next year, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing Chief Marketing Officer Matt O‘Toole.

“Orders for 2013 are looking good,” the magazine quoted O‘Toole as saying in an interview. “We’re expecting noticeable growth” in sales.

Global sales at Reebok slumped 16 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2012, Wirtschaftswoche said. That performance contrasts sharply with the rest of the Adidas group, which expects overall sales to rise nearly 10 percent to about 14.5 billion euros ($18.75 billion) in 2012.

“Our business with training apparel and shoes is growing at double-digit (rates) this year, lifestyle products are also picking up,” O‘Toole told Wirtschaftswoche.

Reebok plans to open 20 “Fitness Hub” stores worldwide next year, he was quoted as saying. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
