FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas eyes expansion into smaller China cities
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Adidas eyes expansion into smaller China cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Adidas will expand into smaller Chinese cities in 2013, even though competitors are struggling and the economy there seems to be cooling.

“We will continue to grow in China,” Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told analysts after the group reported third-quarter results, adding that the group would monitor market development closely in the lower tier cities.

Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker also said the group would use its cash to pay down debt, rather than for major acquisitions or share buybacks and that investors could look forward to dividend increases in the future. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.