Adidas CEO says confident on western Europe next year

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Adidas is confident of holding its ground against Nike in its home market of Europe next year, thanks to a range of new products tied to the soccer World Cup, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We feel very confident for western Europe next year,” Herbert Hainer told journalists after the group reported third-quarter results. He also cited the group’s Boost and Springblade running shoes as driving its performance.

Adidas has lost market share to Nike in western Europe this year.