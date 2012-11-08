FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas in talks to sell ice hockey business
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Adidas in talks to sell ice hockey business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German sports apparel company Adidas has been approached by several parties interested in buying its ice hockey business, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that we are engaged in discussions but no decision has been made,” Herbert Hainer told analysts after the group reported third-quarter results.

The ice hockey business is currently suffering at the moment from a lockout at the National Hockey League, which threatens to wipe out the entire season, as owners and players row over a labour deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.