Adidas raises 2016 forecast for a fourth time

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - German sporting goods group Adidas raised its 2016 guidance for a fourth time this year after reporting a 21 percent jump in second-quarter sales.

The group said on Thursday it now expected its 2016 currency-adjusted sales to grow at a rate in the high teens, compared with previous guidance for a 15 percent increase.

It now also sees net profit from continuing operations rising at a rate of between 35 and 39 percent, up from a previous forecast for 25 percent growth.

Among other, Adidas is benefiting from a positive impact from the termination of a contract with soccer club Chelsea, which helped double its second quarter profit to 291 million euros ($322.69 million).