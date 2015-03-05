FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas expects sales and profit growth as golf unit recovers
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2015 / 7:09 AM / 3 years ago

Adidas expects sales and profit growth as golf unit recovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas expects robust sales growth in 2015 as its golf business improves and consumer confidence recovers, while net profit should rise faster still despite currency impacts and higher marketing spending.

The world’s second-biggest sportswear group after Nike reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of 62 million euros ($68.4 million), excluding goodwill impairment losses related to the sale of its Rockport brand.

For 2015, it said it expected sales to rise at a mid single-digit rate on a currency neutral basis, while net profit from continuing operations should increase by 7-10 percent. ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

