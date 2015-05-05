Adidas reports strong sales powered by running, fashion

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas posted better-than-expected first quarter sales growth on Tuesday, helped by a strong rise in its running and fashion units as well as a recovery of its struggling North America business.

Adidas said sales rose 17 percent to 4.083 billion euros ($4.54 billion), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 3.913 billion.

Attributable net profit rose 8 percent to 221 million euros, below forecasts for 232 million but including a goodwill impairment of 18 million euros due to a change in reporting.

Adidas reiterated it expects 2015 sales to rise by a medium single-digit percentage rate on a currency neutral basis, after a 6 percent increase in 2014, while net profit from continuing operations should climb 7-10 percent.