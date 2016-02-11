Adidas lifts 2016 forecast after beating 2015 targets

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas expects sales and operating profit to rise faster than it previously forecast in 2016 after it beat its sales and earnings targets for last year as a big hike in marketing paid off.

Adidas said it now expected currency-neutral sales and operating profit to both grow at a double-digit rate in 2016 after predicting in November that they should rise at a high single-digit rate.

Due to an expected rise in sourcing costs from Asia from the stronger U.S. dollar and increasing wages, it reiterated it expects to keep its operating margin at least stable in 2016.

Adidas, which is due to publish full results on March 3, said unaudited figures showed 2015 sales rose a currency-neutral 10 percent to 16.9 billion euros ($19.1 billion), while net income from continuing operations rose 12 percent to 720 million.