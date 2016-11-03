FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Adidas reports strong Q3, to restructure Reebok
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 3, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

Adidas reports strong Q3, to restructure Reebok

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German sportswear group Adidas reported another strong performance in the third quarter but said it would take one-off costs due to measures to strengthen its growth foundation and restructure its Reebok brand.

Third-quarter net profit rose 15 percent to 387 million euros ($430.15 million) on sales up 14 percent to 5.4 billion euros, compared with average analyst forecasts for 377 million and 5.4 billion respectively.

Adidas reiterated a forecast it raised in July for 2016 currency-adjusted sales to grow at a rate in the high teens and for net profit from continuing operations to rise at a rate of between 35 and 39 percent.

However, it said it will take unspecified one-time costs in the second half due to measures aimed at strengthening future growth, as well as around 30 million euros due to restructuring measures at its fitness brand Reebok.

$1 = 0.8997 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.