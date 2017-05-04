FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong Adidas quarter driven by N. America, ecommerce
May 4, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 3 months ago

Strong Adidas quarter driven by N. America, ecommerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits on Thursday, helped by strong growth in ecommerce and North America as it keeps up the pressure on arch-rival Nike.

Adidas said net profit rose 30 percent to 455 million euros ($495.7 million) on sales up 19 percent to 5.67 billion euros, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 421 million and 5.4 billion respectively, according to a Reuters poll.

Adidas said growth was particularly strong in ecommerce, with revenues up 53 percent, and in North America, where sales grew 31 percent, adding it was confirming its outlook for 2017, including for sales to rise a currency-neutral 11-13 percent. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

