UPDATE 3-Adidas outruns rivals in tough markets

* Q2 sales 3.517 bln eur vs poll avg 3.496 bln

* Q2 operating profit 256 mln vs poll avg 243 mln

* Now sees 2012 EPS 3.68-3.75 euros, top end of range

* Q2 sales growth slows in Europe, China

* Shares down 1.6 percent (Recasts with CEO comments, updates shares)

By Victoria Bryan

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - World No.2 sporting goods maker Adidas said that a summer of sport was boosting demand for its three-stripe products, helping it stay a step ahead of rivals and avoid the worst of a slowdown in sales growth in China and Europe.

“If the world collapses it might hit us as well, but I do believe, without sounding too confident, that we are much better than our competitors,” Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said on Thursday, after forecasting 2012 earnings towards the top of its target range.

Shares in the German firm, a sponsor of the London 2012 Olympic Games and the Euro 2012 soccer tournament were down 1.6 percent at 1315 GMT, in line with a blue-chip DAX index that was dragged lower after comments from ECB president Mario Draghi.

While sporting goods companies have been benefiting from a string of major events, there are growing concerns that economic troubles in Europe and slowing growth in China will start to take their toll.

Commerzbank analyst Andreas Riemann said investors should cash in on profits now from Adidas shares, which have gained 21 percent this year, as slowing earnings momentum could soon catch up with high consensus expectations for Adidas.

Adidas said sales growth in China, where it and rivals are battling with local companies to win over the country’s brand-hungry consumers, slowed to 13 percent in the second quarter from 26 percent in the first.

Sales in debt-ridden western Europe were up just 5 percent, compared with 7 percent in the first quarter.

Hainer said he believed Adidas had gained market share in key markets such as China, the United States and the UK from rivals, who have reported slower growth figures, or even declines in Europe in the case of Puma.

“In general the market might be tougher but all that I have heard from retailers is that we are the frontrunner in China,” he said.

Local rival Puma warned on profit last month as shoppers in Europe, its biggest market, held back on spending, while world No.1 Nike missed quarterly estimates and said orders for future delivery were slowing.

“Adidas is clearly outperforming Nike and Puma this year,” DZ Bank analyst Herbert Sturm said.

REEBOK STRATEGY

Adidas also said on Thursday it was not giving up on its struggling Reebok brand after sales slumped 26 percent in the second quarter due to “commercial irregularities” at its Indian arm and the loss of a major American football contract.

Hainer said Reebok would return to growth next year, helped by new product launches and a strategy to turn it into a brand focused solely on fitness products.

“What we were lacking in 2012 was new product initiatives. For smaller brands it’s not easy these days, but we are convinced we are doing the right thing,” he told journalists.

The group said it was working towards a “fresh start” in 2013 for Reebok India and had filed criminal charges against its former management there. Adidas said in April the reorganisation would cost up to 70 million euros and result in the closure of stores.

Adidas, whose shares hit an all-time high in May, said it now expects earnings per share in 2012 of between 3.68 euros and 3.75 euros ($4.53-$4.61), compared with a previous target for between 3.58 euros and 3.75 euros. It kept a forecast for overall sales growth of almost 10 percent.

The group reported second-quarter sales up 7 percent at constant currency rates to 3.52 billion euros and operating profit of 256 million, slightly above analysts’ forecasts for 3.5 billion and 243 million respectively. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter and Helen Massy-Beresford)