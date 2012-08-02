FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas tweaks guidance higher, Q2 sales rise 7 pct
August 2, 2012

Adidas tweaks guidance higher, Q2 sales rise 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German sports apparel maker Adidas said earnings would come in at the top end of a previously predicted range for 2012 as it rides high on its sponsorship of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament and the London Olympics.

The world’s second largest sportswear maker behind Nike said on Thursday it now expected earnings per share in 2012 of between 3.68 euros and 3.75 euros ($4.53-$4.61), compared with a previous target for between 3.58 euros and 3.75 euros.

It reported second quarter sales of 3.517 billion euros and operating profit of 256 million, slightly above analysts’ forecasts for operating profit of 243 million euros and sales of 3.496 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

