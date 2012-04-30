FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas ups outlook as announces India probe
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

Adidas ups outlook as announces India probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Adidas raised its outlook for 2012 even as it announced charges related to “commercial irregularities” in India, it said on Monday.

The group said its first-quarter results came in at sales of 3.8 billion euros ($5.0 billion) and operating profit of 409 million, above market expectations.

It said it now expects sales to rise in 2012 by nearly 10 percent, up from a previous forecast of 5-9 percent, while net earnings would grow by between 12 and 17 percent, compared to previous guidance of 10-15 percent.

Adidas will release its full first-quarter report on Thursday.

Last week, smaller rival Puma said its first quarter results had been hurt by caution among shoppers in Europe. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.