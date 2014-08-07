FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas sets new margin target after profit warning
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 7, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Adidas sets new margin target after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Adidas, the world’s second-biggest sportswear firm, cut its margin targets for 2014 on Thursday, a week after it issued a profit warning, blaming poor performance at its golf business and volatile emerging market currencies.

Adidas said it was now targeting an operating margin of 6.5-7.0 percent for 2014, from a previous 8.5-9.0 percent and down from 8.7 percent in 2013 as it increases spending on marketing and invests in an expansion of own-run stores.

Adidas, which has been losing market share to rival Nike, already reported last week that second-quarter sales rose 2 percent to 3.47 billion euros($4.64 billion), a rise of 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis. (1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.