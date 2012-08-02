FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas sees fresh start for Reebok India in 2013
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Adidas sees fresh start for Reebok India in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas said it does not expect any major deviation from the 70 million euros ($86.1 million) in restructuring charges it has already flagged as the cost of dealing with “commercial irregularities” in India.

“While the issue is unpleasant, we will achieve our goal and set Reebok up for a fresh start in India in 2013,” Chief executive Herbert Hainer said on Thursday, adding that around 17 million euros was already reflected in results so far this year.

He added sales for Adidas, which is the sportswear sponsor of the London Olympic Games, were up 24 percent in the UK this year, enabling it to close the gap on market leader Nike to 1 percentage point from 3.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.