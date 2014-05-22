Adidas sees boost to sales from World Cup

MUNICH, May 22 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas hopes to grow sales by 1-1.2 billion euros ($1.4-1.6 billion) this year, helped by the soccer World Cup that starts in Brazil next month, chief executive Herbert Hainer predicted.

“This year we will add 1-1.2 billion euros to operational revenue with the World Cup playing an important role,” Hainer told journalists at a briefing in Munich.

That increase represents a rise of 7-8 percent from the 14.492 billion euros of sales Adidas recorded in 2013. Earlier this month, Adidas confirmed the group’s guidance for a “high single-digit” increase in currency-neutral sales in 2014.

The world’s second-biggest sportswear firm has been losing market share in its home territory of western Europe to Nike , which is also challenging the German company’s dominance in the soccer market. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)