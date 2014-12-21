FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas sells more than 3 million Germany soccer shirts-Focus
December 21, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Adidas sells more than 3 million Germany soccer shirts-Focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sportswear firm Adidas has sold more than 3 million Germany soccer shirts in the past year, with demand boosted by the national team’s victory at the World Cup tournament in July, its chief executive told a German magazine published on Sunday.

That is twice as many as it sold when the World Cup was held in Germany in 2006 and more than 10 times as many as after the 2010 tournament, helped by demand from abroad, Focus quoted Herbert Hainer as saying in an interview.

“We sold a third of the Germany jerseys beyond our borders,” he said.

In June Adidas had said it expected to sell more than 2 million Germany shirts, helping it reach a sales target of 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) worth of soccer shirts, boots and balls. ($1 = 0.8179 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

