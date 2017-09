BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Adidas, the world’s second-biggest sportswear firm, said it has no plans for a share buyback or to change its dividend policy.

Chief Executive Herbert Hainer made the comments in a media call for journalists after saying the German firm will increase marketing spending to try to halt the advance of market leader Nike following a profit warning last week. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Atkins)