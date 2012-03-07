FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas drives new store openings in 2012
#Market News
March 7, 2012

Adidas drives new store openings in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 7 (Reuters) - German sports wear company Adidas plans to increase its portfolio of lucrative own-brand stores by between 100 and 150 outlets in 2012, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Adidas opened 131 stores in 2011, taking its total to 2,401.

The group on Wednesday said sales growth of 5-9 percent in 2012 would be driven by emerging markets, big sporting events and the expansion of its retail business.

Speaking after the group reported 2011 results earlier on Wednesday, CEO Herbert Hainer added he expected growth of over 10 percent for China and North America this year.

