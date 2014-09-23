FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Overseas funds seek to buy $400-500 mln stake in Aditya Birla Retail-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Overseas funds seek to buy $400-500 mln stake in Aditya Birla Retail-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - L Capital, Temasek Holdings and International Finance Corp are in advanced talks to buy a 30 percent stake in the retail arm of India’s Aditya Birla Group for about $400-500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources said the three private equity funds are looking to buy the stake in Aditya Birla Retail, which includes apparel maker Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, department store chain Pantaloons and supermarket chain More.

“The talks are quite advanced and are in the final lap,” said one of the sources.

Aditya Birla Group will use the funds to expand its retail operations, the sources also said, declining to be named as the talks are still private.

Temasek and Aditya Birla Group declined to comment. L Capital, the private equity arm of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, and World Bank unit IFC were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.