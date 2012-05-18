FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Aditya Birla to buy stake in Living Media
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

India's Aditya Birla to buy stake in Living Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - India’s diversified Aditya Birla Group will buy a 27.5 percent stake in unlisted media group Living Media India Ltd, which publishes the popular India Today magazine, for an undisclosed sum.

Living Media offers “one of the best opportunities for growth and value creation”, Aditya Birla Group’s chairman billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla said in a statement on Friday.

A private investment company of the group, which also has interests in cement, telecoms and metals businesses, will make the financial investment in Living Media, the statement said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.