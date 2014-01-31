FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Aditya Birla to sell outsourcing unit Minacs for $260 mln
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

India's Aditya Birla to sell outsourcing unit Minacs for $260 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India’s Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd , a unit of diversified Aditya Birla Group, has agreed to sell its business process outsourcing unit Minacs to a group of investors for $260 million.

The group of investors is led by private equity firms Capital Square Partners (CSP) and CX Partners (CXP), the company said in a statement on Friday, adding the deal is expected to be closed in two to three months.

Minacs posted sales of $450 million and a net profit of $23 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2013. The company employs 21,000 people across 35 centres in 10 countries, the company said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Nuvo said it decided to sell Minacs to pursue “multiple” other growth opportunities. Macquarie Capital acted as financial adviser to the private equity consortium. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.