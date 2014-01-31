India's Aditya Birla to sell outsourcing unit Minacs for $260 mln

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India’s Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd , a unit of diversified Aditya Birla Group, has agreed to sell its business process outsourcing unit Minacs to a group of investors for $260 million.

The group of investors is led by private equity firms Capital Square Partners (CSP) and CX Partners (CXP), the company said in a statement on Friday, adding the deal is expected to be closed in two to three months.

Minacs posted sales of $450 million and a net profit of $23 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2013. The company employs 21,000 people across 35 centres in 10 countries, the company said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Nuvo said it decided to sell Minacs to pursue “multiple” other growth opportunities. Macquarie Capital acted as financial adviser to the private equity consortium. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)