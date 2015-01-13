FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte concludes Kressner acquisition
January 13, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte concludes Kressner acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Concludes Kressner acquisition

* Expects acquisition to have a positive impact on EBITDA as early as 2016, year following acquisition. Break-even is expected in 2018

* Concluded agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in Bekleidungshaus Kressner GmbH & Co. Kg and managing general partner Kressner GmbH from REWE Beteiligungs-Holding National GmbH and Sanktjohanser family

* Parties agreed to keep terms and conditions confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
