BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte says Q3 revenue up 2.4 pct to 122.0 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte says Q3 revenue up 2.4 pct to 122.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Says in Q3 2014, revenue increased by 2.4 pct to 122.0 million euros(Q3 2013: 119.1 million euros)

* 9-month revenue up by 3.0 pct overall to 377.9 million euros(first nine months of 2013: 367.0 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA increased significantly by 57.8 pct to 18.3 million euros (first nine months of 2013: 11.6 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT even increased by 466.7 pct to 6.8 million euros (first nine months of 2013: 1.2 million euros)

* In 9-month generated consolidated net profit of 1.4 million euros and eps of 0.08 euros (previous year: consolidated net loss of -1.9 million euros; eps of -0.11 euros)

* Q3 EBITDA outpaced revenue, increasing by 134.7 pct to 5.4 million euros (Q3 2013: 2.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEQc3kL6ya] Further company coverage:

