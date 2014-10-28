BRIEF-Adler Real Estate says resolves capital increase

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Says resolves capital increase

* Says capital increase of up to 2,850,000 shares, corresponding to approx. 10 pct of existing share capital

* Subscription rights of shareholders excluded

* Aims to finance equity share for acquisition of additional real estate portfolios

* To increase company's existing statutory share capital from approx. 28.568 million euros to up to approx. 31.418 million euros under partial utilisation of approved capital 2014/I, by issuing up to 2.85 million new shares with pro-rata amount of share capital of 1.00 euro per share