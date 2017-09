Jan 20 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Delivered ongoing monetisation in 2014

* Says liquidity inflow of 28.3 million euros ($33 million) and book gain of c. 7 percent

* Transaction volume from property portfolio disposals for full year 2014 amounted to approx. 70.5 million euros