FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conwert shareholder Adler Real Estate aims to replace board members
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Conwert shareholder Adler Real Estate aims to replace board members

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German property group Adler Real Estate on Thursday requested an extraordinary shareholders meeting of Conwert Immobilien in an attempt to enhance its influence at the Austrian group.

Adler Real Estate - Conwert’s largest single shareholder since it acquired a 22.4 percent stake in the summer - wants three of the four members of the board of directors replaced with candidates it chooses, Adler said in a statement.

“We hope that through this change we can implement management objectives faster, which is in the interests of all shareholders,” Adler Real Estate board member Axel Harloff said in the statement.

To remove the directors, Adler needs 75 percent of the votes present at the shareholders’ meeting. “We are confident that we can get enough other shareholders onto our side,” an Adler spokesman said.

Adler Real Estate wants Conwert to focus on residential property. Eighty percent of the 30,000 homes in Conwert’s portfolio are in Germany.

A Conwert spokesman said that the group will evaluate the request but declined any further comment. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Alexander Huebner, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.