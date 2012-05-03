FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM okays switch to calendar-year financial reporting
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

ADM okays switch to calendar-year financial reporting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co said its board approved a change to calendar-year financial reporting on Thursday, drawing the agribusiness giant away from a schedule linked to U.S. crop cycles.

Decatur, Illinois-based ADM, one of the world’s top grain traders and processors, will switch to calendar-year reporting starting Jan. 1. Historically it used June 30 for the end of its fiscal year, “primarily driven by the U.S. crop year,” according to the company.

“As ADM has become more global in its operations, much of our statutory and tax reporting and many of our business contracts are tied to the calendar year,” Chief Financial Officer Ray Young said.

The shift makes it easier for investors to compare ADM’s financial results with other companies, said Min Tang Varner, analyst for Morningstar.

“When you were looking at earnings across the board, there were always jibing issues,” she said.

To accommodate the change, ADM will have an abbreviated fiscal year from July 1 to December 31.

