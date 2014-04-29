FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM returns cocoa business to profit as sale plans scrapped
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

ADM returns cocoa business to profit as sale plans scrapped

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland said on Tuesday its cocoa business returned to a profit in the first quarter, the latest sign of a turnaround at a niche division just weeks after the U.S. food and farming giant said it dropped plans to sell its cocoa operations.

Operating profits for the cocoa business, which includes bean processing and chocolate making and lost $33 million in 2013, were $30 million in the first three months. That compares with a $27 million loss in the same period last year.

The result excludes a $24 million charge for cocoa hedge timing effects.

“The margin environment in the cocoa business continued to improve,” ADM said in a statement without giving more details.

The company processed 1.8 million tonnes of beans, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

Cocoa outperformed the overall group, which reported lower-than-expected earnings as harsh U.S. weather hurt its core grain trading.

The results come just weeks after ADM ditched plans to sell the business in its entirety after long-running talks collapsed.

Instead it will divest the chocolate manufacturing operations, which a spokeswoman said earlier this month was still loss making.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.