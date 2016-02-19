FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM expects to idle Brazil sugar ethanol plant this year
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

ADM expects to idle Brazil sugar ethanol plant this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co does not expect to restart its sugarcane ethanol plant in Brazil after a seasonal shutdown this year, the company said in a U.S. regulatory filing on Friday, as a broad review of its operations continues.

Chicago-based ADM has been trying to sell the Brazilian plant in Limeira do Oeste since 2012 and on Friday said it was still looking at all options.

ADM said last month it was evaluating options for its three U.S. corn ethanol dry mills, including a possible sale.

ADM reported a 44 percent profit drop in 2015 for its corn processing segment, which also includes results from the Brazilian ethanol plant. Loss provisions related to that business took $45 million off the segment’s operating profit, which came in at $648 million. (Reporting by Karl Plume)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.