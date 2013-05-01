FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM resumes running ethanol plants at full capacity
May 1, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 4 years

ADM resumes running ethanol plants at full capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co , the largest U.S. producer of ethanol, has resumed running its plants at full capacity due to improved margins, Chief Operating Officer Juan Luciano said on Wednesday.

The agribusiness company brought its plants back to full capacity during the first quarter ended March 31, he said on a call with analysts.

Margins at U.S. ethanol plants climbed in recent months after corn prices sank following a U.S. Agriculture Department report showing a larger-than-expected stockpile of the grain.

