June 1, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

ADM appoints Pierre Duprat as president of EMEA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co appointed Pierre Duprat as president of its business in Europe, Middle East and Africa and India, the U.S. agribusiness group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Previously, Duprat served as director of international business development for ADM's corn processing unit.

Before joining ADM, Duprat spent more than 20 years with French sugar, ethanol and starch marker Tereos, where he last served as CEO of its cereal transformation division.

ADM made several acquisitions in EMEA in the past year, including a corn wet mill in Morocco and Belgian vegetable oil distributor AOR, as it sought to expand into higher-margin products including food-grade oils and sweeteners.

Duprat will continue to serve as president, ADM Corn EMEA and Asia, the company said. His predecessor as president of ADM's EMEA business, Joe Taets, will return to the United States and continue to lead ADM's Agricultural Services business unit. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
