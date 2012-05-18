FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small fire breaks out at ADM plant in Illinois
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Small fire breaks out at ADM plant in Illinois

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - A small fire broke out at one of agribusiness giant Archer Daniel Midland Co’s plants in Decatur, Illinois, on Friday morning.

The fire department was called but the fire, which started in the coal storage area of plant’s co-generation facility, was put out before firefighters arrived, ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said. The facility helps power operations at the plant.

There were no injuries or damage. The cause of the fire, which started around 10 a.m. CDT (1500 GMT) was still being investigated, Anderson said.

Anderson said that the facility was still open for business.

