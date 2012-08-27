FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM shuts New Orleans grain elevators as Isaac approaches
August 27, 2012

ADM shuts New Orleans grain elevators as Isaac approaches

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co. said on Monday it shut down its four grain elevators in New Orleans to prepare for Tropical Storm Isaac.

The giant agribusiness company has activated a hurricane readiness plan and is “taking precautions to ensure the safety of our employees and their families as well as the security of our assets in the New Orleans area.”

Isaac, if it stays on its current track, would hit the Gulf Coast between Florida and Louisiana by Tuesday night or early Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

