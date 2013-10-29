FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No significant decline in feed demand due to pig virus -ADM COO
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

No significant decline in feed demand due to pig virus -ADM COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co has not seen a significant impact on demand for soybean meal fed to livestock due to a deadly pig virus, Chief Operating Officer Juan Luciano said on Tuesday.

The impact of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv) on feed demand will depend on how well hog producers prevent the virus and detect it early, he told analysts on a quarterly earnings call.

PEDv was discovered in the United States for the first time earlier this year.

The virus has not tended to kill older pigs, but mortality among very young pigs infected in U.S. farms is commonly 75 to 100 percent, according to veterinarians and scientists studying the outbreak.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures jumped last week on concerns that PEDv had spread in North Carolina, the country’s No. 2 hog producer.

