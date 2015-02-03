ADM profit rises as big U.S. harvest boosts ag services results

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings on strong grain exports following a record-large U.S. harvest and good soy processing margins in North America and Europe.

Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $701 million, or $1.08 per share, up from $374 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.00 per share, up from 95 cents a year earlier and above the analysts’ average estimate of 94 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to $20.89 billion from $24.14 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)