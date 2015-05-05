FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM profit jumps on strong oilseed processing results
May 5, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

ADM profit jumps on strong oilseed processing results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong oilseed crushing margins and robust global demand for soybean meal.

Chicago-based ADM reported a net first-quarter profit of $493 million, or 77 cents per share, up from $267 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings rose to 80 cents per share from 64 cents a year ago, topping the average analyst estimate of 71 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

