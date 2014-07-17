FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker AMD posts second-quarter net loss
July 17, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

Chipmaker AMD posts second-quarter net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc posted a net loss for the second quarter as the chipmaker looked to expand further beyond chips for personal computers and game consoles.

AMD had a net loss of $36 million, or 5 cents a share, in the June quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, AMD earned 2 cents per share.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $1.44 billion in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Matthew Lewis)

