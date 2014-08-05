FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Archer Daniels Midland earnings beat estimates; revenue dips
August 5, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Archer Daniels Midland earnings beat estimates; revenue dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings, citing strong U.S. exports and demand for ethanol.

Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $533 million, or 81 cents per share, up from $223 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings rose to 77 cents per share from 46 cents. Analysts on average had expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $21.5 billion, down from $22.5 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

