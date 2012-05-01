FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM official -- it will be hard to buy US soybeans
May 1, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

ADM official -- it will be hard to buy US soybeans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co is “very concerned” about the potential for low U.S. soy supplies due to a shift toward corn plantings, said Craig Huss, chief risk officer.

Farmers are expected to increase corn plantings to a 75-year high this spring to take advantage of high prices and to plant fewer acres of soybeans than last year, according to U.S. government estimates.

“We’re very concerned about it,” Huss said on a conference call with analysts in response to a question about the acreage shift.

Later in the call, he added that it will be “difficult to buy beans going forward.”

