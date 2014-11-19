FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM sues Syngenta over rejections of GMO corn by China
November 19, 2014

ADM sues Syngenta over rejections of GMO corn by China

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co. sued seed company Syngenta AG on Wednesday over rejections by China of a genetically modified corn variety not approved for import by Beijing.

The lawsuit alleges that Syngenta commercialized the MIR162 corn variety, also known as Agrisure Viptera, without enacting reasonable stewardship practices to ensure the grain would not be shipped to markets that have not approved it.

More than 100 U.S. farmers and exporters have sued Syngenta for damages resulting from the Chinese rejections.

Syngneta said the lawsuit was without merit.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago

