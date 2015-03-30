FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM buys Belgian vegoils company AOR NV
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

ADM buys Belgian vegoils company AOR NV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co is buying AOR NV, a privately held edible oils bottler and distributor based in Antwerp, Belgium, the U.S. grain company said on Monday.

Chicago-based ADM did not disclose the cost of the purchase, its latest acquisition aimed at expanding into higher-margin products including food-grade oils and food ingredients.

ADM bought Swiss-German natural ingredients company Wild Flavors last July for $3 billion and later added health foods ingredient company Specialty Commodities for $170 million.

The AOR acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, would expand ADM’s reach in Europe, particularly Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and in export markets via AOR’s facility at the Port of Antwerp.

ADM shares were up 1.7 percent at $47.25 on Monday afternoon.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.