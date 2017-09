Nov 17 (Reuters) - Admiral Boats SA :

* Said on Friday it reported Q3 revenue of 9.3 million zlotys versus 10.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit 915,152 zlotys versus 173,707 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 171,518 zlotys versus 30,057 zlotys a year ago

* In Q3 it sold 119 boats, down 51 pct year on year

