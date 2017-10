LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc : * Year-on-year UK car insurance market premiums are down around 10% * Group turnover decreased 6% to £551 million (Q1 2012: £586 million) * International car insurance turnover increased 20% to £48 million (Q1 2012:

£40 million) * UK car insurance turnover decreased 9% to £470 million (Q1 2012: £518

million) * Group vehicle count increased 4% to 3.6 million (Q1 2012: 3.4 million)