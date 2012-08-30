FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Admiral H1 profit up 7 pct, on track for FY
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Admiral H1 profit up 7 pct, on track for FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc : * Profit before tax at £171.8 million was 7% ahead of H1 2011, * Turnover rose 6% to £1.17 billion. * Interim dividend up 15% at 45.1 pence per share * Group vehicle count up 11% to 3.50 million * We continue to slow our rate of UK growth to a more modest level * On track to meet our 2012 expectations * H1 combined ratio 89.3% versus 94.2% * Confused.com had a solid first half with a profit of £8.4 million (H1 2011:

£8.2 million) * Loss of the international car insurance businesses increased to £8.9 million

versus £3.2 million * H1 net ancillary income 65.5 million STG versus 90.7 million STG

