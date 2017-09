Jan 20 (Reuters) - Admiral Capital A/S :

* Kvalitena Denmark AB has announced that it made a tender offer for all shares in Admiral Capital A/S

* A-Series shareholders will be offered 2 Danish crowns per each 1 crown share

* B-series shareholders will be offered 1 crown per each 1 crown share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)