7 months ago
REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
January 25, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 7 months ago

REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes garbled word order in headline)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.

"With the change of CEO last year from Henry to David successfully completed, it is the right time for me also to handover," Lyons said in a statement.

Admiral, which has said it could move its European business to Ireland or another country if British insurers lose their right to sell their products across Europe as a consequence of leaving the EU, said an announcement about Lyons's successor will be made once it gets regulatory approvals.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru

