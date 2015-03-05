BRIEF-Admiral Group posts 4 percent dip in FY pretax profits

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc

* Admiral Group profit before tax of 357 million pounds for year to December 2014, down 4 percent.

* Proposed final dividend of 49 pence per share, including 22.5 pence normal and 26.5 pence special.

* Group loss ratio 69 percent from 69.2 percent in 2013 - after a marginal reduction in UK loss ratio resulting from higher reserve releases together with a significant improvement in international loss ratio.

* UK car insurance profit increased by 1 percent to 398 million pounds from 393.9 million pounds in 2013.

* Decrease in group profit was predominantly due to increased investment made in compare.com - group’s U.S. comparison business.

* Group turnover of 1,971 million pounds fell 3 percent from 2013’s 2,030 million pounds.

* Group combined ratio 88.7 percent from 2013’s 89.1 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)