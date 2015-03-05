FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor insurer Admiral FY pretax down 4 pct
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Motor insurer Admiral FY pretax down 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* FY pretax profit 357 mln stg vs 371 mln stg in 2013

* Dividend 98.4 p/share, down 1 pct on year

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British motor insurer Admiral on Thursday said full-year revenues and pretax profits fell, hit by lower premiums from its UK business and the cost of launching its U.S. price-comparison site.

Admiral, which competes with UK rivals RSA, Direct Line and eSure Group, said group turnover was 1.97 billion pounds ($3 billion), down 3 percent, with pretax profit at 357 million pounds from the prior year’s 371 million.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 98.4 pence a share, made up of 22.5 pence in a normal dividend and 26.5 pence as a special dividend.

The results contrast with those of rival Direct Line, which this week reported a 12 percent rise in full-year pretax profit and a special dividend of 4 pence a share.

$1 = 0.6563 British Pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
