March 3, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Admiral 2015 pre-tax profit rises above-forecast 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British insurer Admiral posted an above-forecast 6 percent rise in 2015 pre-tax profit to 377 million pounds ($530.78 million) on Thursday, boosted by competitive pricing in an enivronment of rising car insurance rates.

Analysts in a company-supplied poll had forecast pre-tax profit of 350.4 million pounds.

The Cardiff-based firm’s combined operating ratio strengthened to 85.6 percent from 86.5 percent the previous year. A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

The firm reiterated that chief executive and co-founder Henry Engelhardt would stand down in May.

Admiral said it would pay a final dividend of 63.4 pence and total dividend of 114.4 pence per share, up 16 percent from a year earlier and above a forecast 97.3 pence.

The final dividend is made up of a normal dividend of 33.6 pence and special dividend of 29.8 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7103 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

